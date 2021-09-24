Media Roundtable: Media, Politics & Democracy
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, We discuss the state of political journalism at a time when the United State is facing major issues including the pandemic, climate crisis, voter suppression, rising inequality and lack of affordable healthcare. How are media covering these pressing issues?
Guests:
John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics
Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch
Web Resources:
Press Watch: Political journalists are both-siding a “crisis” caused entirely by the GOP
The Nation: Has Big Pharma Bought Enough Democrats to Derail Biden’s Plan?
The Washington Post: For one Capitol reporter, Jan. 6 was the final straw — but he had watched a crisis brew for years