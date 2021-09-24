© 2021 KALW
Media Roundtable: Media, Politics & Democracy

Published September 24, 2021 at 12:50 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, We discuss the state of political journalism at a time when the United State is facing major issues including the pandemic, climate crisis, voter suppression, rising inequality and lack of affordable healthcare. How are media covering these pressing issues?

Guests:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch

Web Resources:

Press Watch: Political journalists are both-siding a “crisis” caused entirely by the GOP

The Nation: Has Big Pharma Bought Enough Democrats to Derail Biden’s Plan?

The Washington Post: For one Capitol reporter, Jan. 6 was the final straw — but he had watched a crisis brew for years

