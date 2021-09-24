Media Roundtable: Media, Politics & Democracy

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, We discuss the state of political journalism at a time when the United State is facing major issues including the pandemic, climate crisis, voter suppression, rising inequality and lack of affordable healthcare. How are media covering these pressing issues?

Guests:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch

Web Resources:

Press Watch: Political journalists are both-siding a “crisis” caused entirely by the GOP

The Nation: Has Big Pharma Bought Enough Democrats to Derail Biden’s Plan?