One Planet: Will Red Wolves Survive Extinction?

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, environmental journalist Jimmy Tobias joins us to talk about the plight of red wolves in the US. In the 1970s, there were fewer than 20 true red wolves left in the wild but a decades-long federal reintroduction effort boosted the wild population about tenfold, all of which lived on the North Carolina coast. Today there are around 20 true red wolves left rambling across the landscape. What should be done to restore a critically endangered species?

Guest:

Jimmy Tobias, freelance reporter and frequent Nation contributor who writes about extinction, extraction, and environmental justice

Web Resources:

The Nation: The Collapse of Wild Red Wolves Is a Warning That Should Worry Us All