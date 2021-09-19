© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: Will Red Wolves Survive Extinction?

Published September 19, 2021 at 11:12 PM PDT
RedWolf_USFWS.jpg

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, environmental journalist Jimmy Tobias joins us to talk about the plight of red wolves in the US. In the 1970s, there were fewer than 20 true red wolves left in the wild but a decades-long federal reintroduction effort boosted the wild population about tenfold, all of which lived on the North Carolina coast. Today there are around 20 true red wolves left rambling across the landscape. What should be done to restore a critically endangered species?

Guest:

Jimmy Tobias, freelance reporter and frequent Nation contributor who writes about extinction, extraction, and environmental justice

Web Resources:
The Nation: The Collapse of Wild Red Wolves Is a Warning That Should Worry Us All

Tags

Your CallRed WolvesJimmy TobiasEndangered Species ActUS Fish and Wildlife Service
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar