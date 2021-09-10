© 2021 KALW
Media Roundtable: Hurricanes, Wildfires, Drought & Media Coverage Of Climate Crisis

Published September 10, 2021 at 12:19 AM PDT
More than 9 million acres burned across the West in 2020, including the fast-moving Glass Fire in California.

In the second half of the Media Roundtable, We are talking about coverage of the deadly hurricane Ida and California wildfires. How are the media connecting extreme weather events to climate crisis?

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, environment correspondent for The Nation , executive director of Covering Climate Now, and the author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Why won’t US TV news say ‘climate change’?

Covering Climate Now: Climate Delay Is the New Climate Denial

The Guardian: Big oil’s ‘wokewashing’ is the new climate science denialism

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
