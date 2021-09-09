© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Will President Biden Keep His Promise To Forgive Student Debt?

Published September 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM PDT
student_debt_crisis_onpage.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on the student debt crisis. Around 45 million borrowers owe a collective $1.7 trillion in student debt. Federal student loan payments and interest are on pause until January 31, 2022.

Progressive Democrats and student loan borrower advocacy groups are still urging President Biden to cancel $50,0000 or more in student debt for every borrower. That plan would make 36 million borrowers debt-free. What will it take to forgive student debt?

Natalia Abrams, president and co-founder of StudentDebtCrisis, a non-profit organization dedicated to student loan debt reform

Whitney Barkley-Denney, Senior Policy Counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending, a nonprofit research and policy group whose purpose is to push for policies that curb predatory lending

Web Resources: 

The Washington Post, Michelle Singletary: Student loan relief is extended until Jan. 31, 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Money, Casey Bond: Biden Has Forgiven $9.5 Billion in Student Debt. What About the Other $1.6 Trillion?

Forbes, Zack Friedman: Student Loans Were Supposed To Be Paused, But $40 Million Of Student Loan Debt Was Garnished Anyway

Business Insider, Hillary Hoffower and Madison Hoff: The case for cancelling student debt isn't political — it's practical. Here are the benefits of erasing $1.6 trillion, no strings attached.

BuzzFeed News, Venessa Wang: Young People Coping With Mounting Debt Say No One Has Their Backs. The Pandemic Has Left Them On The Brink Of Ruin.

Your CallStudent Debtcancel student debthigher edcollege debtcollege tuitiondebt crisis
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
