© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Frontline's "America After 9/11" Examines The U.S. Response To September 11 Terrorist attacks

Published September 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM PDT
XiscqMQ-asset-mezzanine-16x9-es649x1.jpg
PBS
/
" America after 9/11"

On this edition of your call’s media roundtable, we are discussing the FRONTLINE documentary "America After 9/11." It examines the U.S. response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and its consequences from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to torturing of detainees in Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay, and the rise of xenophobia at home.

Guest:
Michael Kirkaward winning documentary filmmaker and director of FRONTLINE's America After 9/11

Web Resources:

THE FRONTLINE INTERVIEWS: AMERICA AFTER 9/11

The Intercept: General Failure: How the U.S. Military Lied About the 9/11 Wars

Brown University: Costs of the 20-year war on terror: $8 trillion and 900,000 deaths

America After 9/11 (full documentary) | FRONTLINE

Tags

Your CallSeptember 11FRONTLINEwar on terror
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar