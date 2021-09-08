© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

The Ecological Impacts Of Wildfires & The Efforts To Manage Our Forests

Published September 8, 2021 at 12:30 AM PDT
3910664436_fae11ca559_b.jpeg
Ian Horvath
/
Firefighter uses a drip torch during prescribed burn.

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the ecological impacts of wildfires. How are animals, endangered species, wildlife and their habitats affected by wildfires?

Later in the show, we talk about how California is doing with forest management. California has only done prescribed burns on around 35,000 acres this year. Experts say that tens of millions of acres still need to be managed statewide. What is holding the state back?

Guests:

Justin Augustine, Senior Attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity

Alison Hermance, Director of Communications at WildCare

Don Hankins, pyrogeographer and professor of Geography and Planning at California State University at Chico

Bill Tripp, deputy director of the Karuk Tribe’s Natural Resources Department in Northern California

Web Resources: 

Bay Nature, Alison Hermance: How Does Smoke Affect Wildlife?

The Guardian, Gabrielle Canon: How a Tahoe refuge saved owls, coyotes and raccoons from wildfire

NPR, Lauren Sommer: California Copying Florida To Stop Huge Wildfires

The Guardian, Bill Tripp: Our land was taken. But we still hold the knowledge of how to stop mega-fires

Democracy Now: Colonization Made California a Tinderbox: Why Indigenous Land Stewardship Would Help Combat Climate Fires

Tags

Your Callwildfireecologycalifornia wildfireswildfire preventionprescribed burnsfire managementendangered species
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine