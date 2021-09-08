The Ecological Impacts Of Wildfires & The Efforts To Manage Our Forests

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the ecological impacts of wildfires. How are animals, endangered species, wildlife and their habitats affected by wildfires?

Later in the show, we talk about how California is doing with forest management. California has only done prescribed burns on around 35,000 acres this year. Experts say that tens of millions of acres still need to be managed statewide. What is holding the state back?

Guests:

Justin Augustine, Senior Attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity

Alison Hermance, Director of Communications at WildCare

Don Hankins , pyrogeographer and professor of Geography and Planning at California State University at Chico

Bill Tripp , deputy director of the Karuk Tribe’s Natural Resources Department in Northern California

Web Resources:

Bay Nature, Alison Hermance: How Does Smoke Affect Wildlife?

The Guardian, Gabrielle Canon: How a Tahoe refuge saved owls, coyotes and raccoons from wildfire

NPR, Lauren Sommer: California Copying Florida To Stop Huge Wildfires

The Guardian, Bill Tripp: Our land was taken. But we still hold the knowledge of how to stop mega-fires