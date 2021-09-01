A CA Judge Struck Down Prop 22. What Does This Mean For Gig Workers?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing California’s Proposition 22, which allows Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other app-based companies to classify their workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Last month, a California judge ruled that the gig worker law is unconstitutional.

Proposition 22, which passed last year with 58 percent of the vote, was the costliest ballot measure in California’s history. Gig companies spent more than $220 million promoting it. What has been the fallout of the measure and what will the judge's ruling mean for gig workers?

Caitlin Vega, labor lawyer and co-founder of Union Made. Caitlin has worked with the California Labor Federation for more than 15 years and helped to pass AB 5 in 2019

Erica Mighetto, driver and organizer with Drivers United , an independent association of ride-share drivers

