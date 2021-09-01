Democrats Threatening To Derail The $3.5T Reconciliation Bill Have Taken Money From Big Pharma & Oil

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out why Democrats like Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey are standing in the way of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which which would tackle the climate crisis, expand and lower the eligibility age of Medicare, reduce drug prices, provide two years of free community college, and and so much more.

Progressives say they won't vote for the infrastructure bill unless the reconciliation bill passes simultaneously. Nine Democrats say they want to pass the infrastructure bill immediately. These Democrats have raked in nearly $1.2 million from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries and $2.5 million from donors in the oil and gas industry, according to Open Secrets.

In order for the bill to pass, Democrats can’t lose more than three votes in the House.

Guest:

Russell Berman , staff writer at The Atlantic

Web Resources:

The Atlantic, Russell Berman: Will Biden's Infrastructure Bill Pass?

Sludge, Donald Shaw: Health Care and Hedge Fund Execs Fundraise for Gottheimer as He Leads Moderate Crusade Against Reconciliation Bill

Daily Poster: Dem Obstructionists Are Bankrolled By Pharma And Oil