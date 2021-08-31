What Will It Take To Solve The Affordable Housing Crisis?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why rents and housing prices are soaring beyond reach. While supply isn’t coming up with demand, wages also aren’t keeping up with rising housing costs.

According to Apartment List , the national median rent has increased by over 11% so far in 2021. On top of this, millions of renters could soon face eviction, as the Supreme Court recently lifted the Biden administration's eviction moratorium.

Later in the show, we discuss how two new zoning bills in California plan to tackle that state’s housing crisis by building more housing. What will it take to ensure that affordable housing exists?

Guests:

Conor Dougherty , economics reporter at The New York Times whose work focuses on the West Coast, real estate and wage stagnation among U.S. workers. He is the author of Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America

Elizabeth Kneebone , Research Director for the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley

Web Resources:

