Media Roundtable: The Causes Of Afghanistan’s Current Predicament

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the fall of the US backed Afghan government and the rise of Taliban to power.

The United Nations estimates that more than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed by the Taliban, insurgents, and international coalition forces. US drone strikes have also killed thousands of innocent Afghans. Nearly 2,500 American soldiers have died in Afghanistan. What's missing from US media coverage?

Guests:

Emran Feroz, freelance journalist, author, and founder of Drone Memorial, a virtual memorial for civilian drone strike victims

Tamim Ansary, writer and author of The Invention of Yesterday: A 50,000-Year History of Human Culture, Conflict, and Connection

Rafia Zakaria, columnist for Dawn in Pakistan and author of Against White Feminism: Notes on Disruption

Web Resources:

DW: Essay: Why the West failed to understand Afghanistan

The Guardian: History shows us that outsiders can never bring peace to Afghanistan

The Nation: White Feminists Wanted to Invade: Afghan women never asked for US air strikes.

