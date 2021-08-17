The Delta Variant, The Unvaccinated Pandemic & Vaccine Boosters

On this edition of Your Call, UCSF Chair Dr. Bob Wachter will discuss the current state of the pandemic. The US is now averaging over 100,000 new cases every day, according to the CDC.

The situation is particularly dire in the South, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and has seen its hospitals overrun with unvaccinated patients. Last week, San Francisco became the first major city to require proof of full vaccination for a variety of indoor activities, including bars and restaurants. What questions do you have?

Dr. Bob Wachter , Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at University of California San Francisco. He previously served as president of the Society of Hospital Medicine and chair of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

