The Delta Variant, The Unvaccinated Pandemic & Vaccine Boosters

Published August 17, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
https___cdn.cnn.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_210813011214-louisiana-hospital-0810.jpg
CNN
/
Eight states now make up half of US Covid-19 hospitalizations. The surge among the unvaccinated is overwhelming healthcare workers.

On this edition of Your Call, UCSF Chair Dr. Bob Wachter will discuss the current state of the pandemic. The US is now averaging over 100,000 new cases every day, according to the CDC.

The situation is particularly dire in the South, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and has seen its hospitals overrun with unvaccinated patients. Last week, San Francisco became the first major city to require proof of full vaccination for a variety of indoor activities, including bars and restaurants. What questions do you have?

Guest:

Dr. Bob Wachter, Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at University of California San Francisco. He previously served as president of the Society of Hospital Medicine and chair of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Web Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco to become first major US city to mandate full vaccination for many indoor activities

CalMatters: The Lambda COVID variant is in California: 5 things to know

The Atlantic, Ed Yong: Delta Has Changed the Pandemic Endgame

The New York Times, Apoorva Mandavilli: What to Know About Breakthrough Infections and the Delta Variant

Scientific American, Emily Willingham: ‘Breakthrough’ Infections Do Not Mean COVID Vaccines Are Failing

The Washington Post: ‘Goldilocks virus’: Delta vanquishes all variant rivals as scientists race to understand its tricks

CNN, Holly Yan and Aya Elamroussi: 'All the beds are taken up by Covid victims': Hospitals in the South are running out of space or staff

