© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Eyal Press On The Hidden Costs Of Inequality In America

Published August 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM PDT
images.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, journalist and writer, Eyal Press is discussing his new book DIRTY WORK: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented attention to essential frontline workers, and the health and safety risks faced by slaughterhouse workers. Dirty Work examines a less familiar set of occupational hazards: psychological and emotional hardships such as stigma, shame, PTSD, and moral injury. These burdens disproportionately fall on low-income workers, undocumented immigrants, women, and people of color. What kind of dirty work takes place in contemporary America? And how much of this work has an unconscious mandate from society?

Guest:
Eyal Press, Puffin Foundation Fellow at Type Media Center. and the author of Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America

Web Resources:

DIRTY WORK: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America

The NY Times: The Wounds of the Drone Warrior

Propublica: Secret IRS Files Reveal How Much the Ultrawealthy Gained by Shaping Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Tax Cut”

Tags

Your CallWealth Inequalitymeatpacking plantsEyal Pressdirty work
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar