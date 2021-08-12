On this edition of Your Call, we speak with New York Times tech reporter Sheera Frankel, co-author of the new book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination .

It reveals Facebook’s growth-at-any-cost-business strategy, how the platform became a haven for disinformation and hate speech, and how the company’s ad business model was predicated on mining user’s personal data. In 2020 alone, Facebook brought in $85.9 billion in revenue. What will it take to regulate Facebook and hold them accountable?

Guest:

Sheera Frankel , award-winning tech reporter for the New York Times who covers cybersecurity. Previously, she spent over a decade in the Middle East as a foreign correspondent, reporting for BuzzFeed, NPR and more. She is co-author of the new book, “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination”

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Sheera Frankel and Cecilia Kang: Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg’s Partnership Did Not Survive Trump

The New York Times, Sheera Frankel: The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online

Knight Columbia: Researchers, NYU, Knight Institute Condemn Facebook’s Effort to Squelch Independent Research about Misinformation