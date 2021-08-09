© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: New Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade' Examines The Root Causes Of California Wildfires

Published August 9, 2021 at 2:15 AM PDT
BYOB_SG_0868-copy.jpg
Bring Your Own Brigade. Credit: Larsen Associates
/
BYOB_SG_0868
Bring Your Own Brigade

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Lucy Walker will discuss 'Bring Your Own Brigade,' a documentary about why wildfires have become so ferocious.

Walker’s team was with firefighters in November 2018 as the Camp and Woolsey fires took 88 lives and destroyed thousands of structures in Malibu and Paradise, California. The film focuses on the climate crisis, logging, indigenous communities who managed the environment using prescribed burns, development, and more. What will it take to mitigate the catastrophic devastation caused by wildfires?

Guest:

Lucy Walker, award-winning film director

Web Resources:

Lucy Walker Films

CBS: Where to see new documentary "Bring Your Own Brigade"

The Sacramento Bee: https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article253350538.html

The Guardian: In the shadow of Paradise, nearby residents make uneasy peace with fire

Bring Your Own Brigade | Official Trailer

Your CallWild Firesparadise fireLucy WalkerBring Your Own Brigade
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
