One Planet: New Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade' Examines The Root Causes Of California Wildfires
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Lucy Walker will discuss 'Bring Your Own Brigade,' a documentary about why wildfires have become so ferocious.
Walker’s team was with firefighters in November 2018 as the Camp and Woolsey fires took 88 lives and destroyed thousands of structures in Malibu and Paradise, California. The film focuses on the climate crisis, logging, indigenous communities who managed the environment using prescribed burns, development, and more. What will it take to mitigate the catastrophic devastation caused by wildfires?
Guest:
Lucy Walker, award-winning film director
Web Resources:
