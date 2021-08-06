© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Journalism's Critical Role During The Pandemic

Published August 6, 2021 at 1:12 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing media coverage of the pandemic and the surge in cases. What are the challenges involved in covering the Delta coronavirus variant and the CDC's changing guidelines?

Guests:

Amy Maxmen, award-winning senior science reporter at Nature

Web Resources:

Nature: COVID boosters for wealthy nations spark outrage

Nature: Inequality’s deadly toll

The Atlantic: America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Kaiser Family Foundation: State COVID-19 Data and Policy Actions

UCSF: How Dangerous Is the Delta Variant? Here’s What the Science Says

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
