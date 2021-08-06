Media Roundtable: Journalism's Critical Role During The Pandemic

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing media coverage of the pandemic and the surge in cases. What are the challenges involved in covering the Delta coronavirus variant and the CDC's changing guidelines?

Guests:

Amy Maxmen, award-winning senior science reporter at Nature

Web Resources:

Nature: COVID boosters for wealthy nations spark outrage

Nature: Inequality’s deadly toll

The Atlantic: America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Kaiser Family Foundation: State COVID-19 Data and Policy Actions

UCSF: How Dangerous Is the Delta Variant? Here’s What the Science Says

