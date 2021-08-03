Now That The Federal Eviction Moratorium Has Expired, Housing Advocates Fear And Brace For Mass Evictions

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out why the federal eviction moratorium expired as the number of COVID cases continues to rise. Housing advocates fear millions of people will evicted over the coming weeks and months.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 11 million Americans are behind on rent. In COVID relief bills, Congress set aside nearly $50 billion in federal rent assistance to help families back back rent they owe, but many renters still haven't received it.

States like New York, Illinois, and California have eviction moratoriums in place until later this year, but several states have no protections. What will it take to prevent people from losing their homes?

Guests:

Deborah Thrope , Deputy Director of the National Housing Law Project

Emily Lemmerman , Research Specialist with the Eviction Lab at Princeton University

Web Resources:

AP, Michael Casey: Evictions expected to spike as pandemic moratorium ends

NPR, Chris Arnold: Without The CDC's Eviction Ban, Millions Could Quickly Lose Their Homes

Rolling Stone, Peter Wade: Rep. Cori Bush: 'Democrats on Vacation' as Eviction Moratorium Looms

Resources for families with pets who are at risk of eviction