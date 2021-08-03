© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Now That The Federal Eviction Moratorium Has Expired, Housing Advocates Fear And Brace For Mass Evictions

Published August 3, 2021 at 12:35 AM PDT
Renters' rights groups rallied outside the State House with an "eviction free zone" sign.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out why the federal eviction moratorium expired as the number of COVID cases continues to rise. Housing advocates fear millions of people will evicted over the coming weeks and months.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 11 million Americans are behind on rent. In COVID relief bills, Congress set aside nearly $50 billion in federal rent assistance to help families back back rent they owe, but many renters still haven't received it.

States like New York, Illinois, and California have eviction moratoriums in place until later this year, but several states have no protections. What will it take to prevent people from losing their homes?

Guests:

Deborah Thrope, Deputy Director of the National Housing Law Project

Emily Lemmerman, Research Specialist with the Eviction Lab at Princeton University

Web Resources:

AP, Michael Casey: Evictions expected to spike as pandemic moratorium ends

NPR, Chris Arnold: Without The CDC's Eviction Ban, Millions Could Quickly Lose Their Homes

Rolling Stone, Peter Wade: Rep. Cori Bush: 'Democrats on Vacation' as Eviction Moratorium Looms

Resources for families with pets who are at risk of eviction

Millions of tenants at risk as federal eviction ban ends

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
