Nina Turner And Shontel Brown Contend For Ohio's 11th Congressional District

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing today's special election primary race for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Cleveland. Thirteen Democrats are on the ballot, but the frontrunners are Nina Turner and Shontel Brown.

Nina Turner was a Cleveland City Council Member from 2006 to 2008, an Ohio State Senator from 2008 until 2014, and Bernie Sanders’ campaign co-chairwoman. She has support from Senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, and Katie Porter, the Sunrise Movement, and National Nurses United.

Shontel Brown is a Cuyahoga County Council Member who also chairs the county’s Democratic Party. She has support from Hillary Clinton, Representatives James Clyburn and Stacey Plaskett, United Auto Workers, Democratic Majority for Israel, and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Guests:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books, including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Ryan Grim, DC bureau chief for The Intercept

Web Resources:

