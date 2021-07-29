Media Roundtable: The Capitol Attack House Hearing & The Current State Of White Supremacist Groups
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Democratic-led House investigation into the Capitol Hill attacks by pro-Trump rioters. Where is the far-right white nationalist movement today?
Guest:
Will Carless, reporter covering extremism and emerging issues nationwide for USA Today
Web Resources:
USA Today: They joined the Wisconsin Proud Boys looking for brotherhood. They found racism, bullying and antisemitism.
The Washington Post: Our democracy is under attack. Washington journalists must stop covering it like politics as usual.
The Columbia Journalism Review: The absurd coverage of the January 6 committee