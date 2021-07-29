Media Roundtable: The Capitol Attack House Hearing & The Current State Of White Supremacist Groups

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Democratic-led House investigation into the Capitol Hill attacks by pro-Trump rioters. Where is the far-right white nationalist movement today?

Guest:

Will Carless, reporter covering extremism and emerging issues nationwide for USA Today

Web Resources:

USA Today: They joined the Wisconsin Proud Boys looking for brotherhood. They found racism, bullying and antisemitism.

The Washington Post: Our democracy is under attack. Washington journalists must stop covering it like politics as usual.

The Columbia Journalism Review: The absurd coverage of the January 6 committee

