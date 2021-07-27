Rents Are Out Of Reach For Those Earning Minimum Wage

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a new National Low Income Housing Coalition report that finds no one working full-time making the federal minimum wage can afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US.

Guest:

Dan Threet, research analyst at the National Low Income Housing Coalition, where he co-led the “Out of Reach 2021” report

Web Resources:

National Low Income Housing Coalition: Out of Reach 2021

Jacobin, Luke Savage: It's Literally Impossible to Afford Rent on the Minimum Wage

SF Chronicle, Shwanika Narayan: 1 in 4 Bay Area families isn't making enough to live here, new study says