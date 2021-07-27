© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Rents Are Out Of Reach For Those Earning Minimum Wage

Published July 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM PDT
NLIHC
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a new National Low Income Housing Coalition report that finds no one working full-time making the federal minimum wage can afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US.

Guest:

Dan Threet, research analyst at the National Low Income Housing Coalition, where he co-led the “Out of Reach 2021” report

Web Resources:

National Low Income Housing Coalition: Out of Reach 2021

Jacobin, Luke Savage: It's Literally Impossible to Afford Rent on the Minimum Wage

SF Chronicle, Shwanika Narayan: 1 in 4 Bay Area families isn't making enough to live here, new study says

CalMatters, Manuela Tobias: Why are key California affordable housing bills bottled up?

Tags

Your Callrent affordabilityhousing crisishousing insecuritylow-wage workersminimum wage
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
