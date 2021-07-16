© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Haiti's Past, Present And Future

Published July 16, 2021 at 12:17 AM PDT
Men play dominoes by the street in Dosmond, Haiti.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discuss the fallout from the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, and the impact of US and international interference in Haiti.

Guest:

Amy Wilentz, Nation contributing editor and author of The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier and Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti

Web Resources:

The Nation: What Next for Haiti?

The New Yorker: The Assassination of Haiti’s President

The Washington Post: Stereotypes about Haiti erase the long history of U.S.-Haiti ties

The Columbia Journalism Review: New violence and familiar stories in Haiti

Tags

Your CallHaitiAmy WilentzPresident Jovenel Moïse
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar