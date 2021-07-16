Media Roundtable: Haiti's Past, Present And Future

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discuss the fallout from the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, and the impact of US and international interference in Haiti.

Guest:

Amy Wilentz, Nation contributing editor and author of The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier and Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti

Web Resources:

The Nation: What Next for Haiti?

The New Yorker: The Assassination of Haiti’s President

The Washington Post: Stereotypes about Haiti erase the long history of U.S.-Haiti ties

The Columbia Journalism Review: New violence and familiar stories in Haiti

