SF LaborFest Focuses On Surviving COVID & Fighting For A New World

Published July 14, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
7-5-SF-General-Strikes.jpeg
1934 San Francisco General Strike

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss San Francisco’s 28th annual LaborFest, which is running through the end of July. This year's theme is surviving COVID and fighting for a new world.

This year’s events include films, tours, walks, and panels including Amazon workers who are standing up to union-busting efforts, gig workers who are fighting for basic rights, and frontline health workers who are still demanding for safety protections against COVID-19. The majority of the events are free.

Guests:

Steve Zeltzer, long time labor/community activist and member of the SF LaborFest organizing committee

Edward Escobar, founder of The Alliance for Independent Workers and the #DriversUnite movement. Edward is a San Francisco-based driver who advocates and lobbies for drivers and gig workers’ rights internationally

Web Resources:

LaborFest: July 1-July 31

ILWU: Bloody Thursday 1934: The strike that shook San Francisco and rocked the Pacific Coast

New York Times: The Amazon That Customers Don’t See

Vice: Uber and Lyft Can’t Find Drivers Because Gig Work Sucks

Newsweek: Hundreds of Frito-Lay Workers Go on Strike, Citing 84-Hour Work Weeks

The Washington Post: Burger King workers announce resignation with a sign outside restaurant: ‘We all quit’

SiliconValley.com: ‘Best deal ever’: New contract for Food 4 Less workers includes raises, bonus

Your Call, union, labor rights, Amazon, Gig workers
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
