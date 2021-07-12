© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: 20 Companies Produce 55% Of The World’s Single-Use Plastic Waste -- Exxon & Dow Top The List

Published July 12, 2021 at 12:50 AM PDT
plastic pollution.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the plastic pollution crisis. Eight million metric tons of plastic are flowing into our oceans every year.

Twenty companies are responsible for producing over 50 percent of ‘throwaway’ single-use plastic that ends up as waste, according to the Minderoo Foundation's Plastic Waste Makers Index. ExxonMobil tops the list – contributing 5.9 million tonnes to global plastic waste – closely followed by US chemical company Dow and China’s Sinopec.

Guest:

Judith Enck, visiting professor at Bennington College and President of Beyond Plastics

Web Resources:

Beyond Plastics

NPR: How Big Oil Misled The Public Into Believing Plastic Would Be Recycled

No Plastic Waste: Plastic Waste Makers Index

Unearthed: Inside Exxon’s playbook: How the oil giant works through front groups to head-off regulations on toxic chemicals and plastics

Tags

Your Callplastic pollutionclima changeJudith Enck
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar