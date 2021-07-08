Media Roundtable: The US Legacy In Afghanistan

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the future of the country as the Taliban is expanding its sphere of influence. How are the media looking back at the legacy of the US invasion and devastation?

Guest:

Ali Latifi, independent journalist based in Kabul

Web Resources:

Aljazeera: Afghans say recent Taliban advances forced them to take up arms

Aljazeera: What happened to prisoners at Bagram, ‘Afghanistan’s Guantanamo’?

The New York Times Times: Afghan War Casualty Report: July 2021

The PBS NewsHour: Afghan militias forced to fight Taliban blame America’s ‘abandonment’