© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The US Legacy In Afghanistan

Published July 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM PDT
Map of Afghanistan

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the future of the country as the Taliban is expanding its sphere of influence. How are the media looking back at the legacy of the US invasion and devastation?

Guest:

Ali Latifi, independent journalist based in Kabul

Web Resources:

Aljazeera: Afghans say recent Taliban advances forced them to take up arms

Aljazeera: What happened to prisoners at Bagram, ‘Afghanistan’s Guantanamo’?

The New York Times Times: Afghan War Casualty Report: July 2021

The PBS NewsHour: Afghan militias forced to fight Taliban blame America’s ‘abandonment’

Tags

Your CallAli LatifiWar in Afghanistanmilitary occupation
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar