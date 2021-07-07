What Will It Take To Protect Farmworkers From The Deadly Heat?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how the record heat wave across the Pacific Northwest has impacted farmworkers. Temperatures recently soared to record highs of 117 in Oregon and 118 in Washington, yet members of the United Farm Workers union say there has been more emphasis on saving harvests than protecting the predominantly Latino workers.

Some workers were forced to work overnight or early hours to avoid the heat. On Saturday, vigils were held for Sebastian Francisco Perez, a 38-year-old farmworker who tragically died on June 26, the first day of the heatwave, in Willamette Valley, Oregon.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the Supreme Court's recent decision in Cedar Point Nursery v Hassid, which will make it harder for union organizers to meet with farmworkers at their place of work.

Guests:

Elizabeth Strater , Director of Strategic Campaigns at United Farm Workers , the nation’s largest farmworkers union

Chelsea Dimas, advocate for farmworkers in the Yakima Valley who used to work in the fields in eastern Washington as a child and teen. She still has family working in the fields and orchards.

Kate Cimini , reporter with the Salinas Californian and CalMatters' California Divide project covering economic inequality, agriculture, and housing

