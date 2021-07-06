What You Need To Know About The Delta Variant

On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the widely-circulating Delta variant. Health officials have described the variant as far more contagious than other strains and a greater risk to unvaccinated people, particularly in Southeastern states, where vaccination rates are low.

Three in 10 US adults still say they have not been vaccinated and don’t plan on getting a vaccine, according to a new poll . What questions do you have about the Delta variant?

Guest:

Dr. Monica Gandhi , Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF / San Francisco General Hospital

