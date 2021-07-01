On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the growing movement to unionize in the Bay Area. AAA insurance agents in Northern California, drivers for Imperfect Foods and Safeway, and Tartine Bakery workers have recently unionized. But not all union efforts have succeeded without backlash.

In March, San Francisco-based Dandelion Chocolate workers publicly announced plans to unionize and join the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 6. Last month the company laid off nine employees. According to the Dandelion Chocolate Union, the workers who were laid off “were outspoken supporters of the Dandelion Chocolate Union" and that “no workers who were not in support of the union were laid off.”

Where is the movement heading?

Guests:

Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 665 , which represents 6,600 members in San Francisco. Teamsters represents 1.5 million members nationwide and 70,000 members in the Bay Area

Angie Matthews, AAA insurance agent based in Stockton, California, who is part of the newly-recognized AAA Northern California union

Christine Keating, former lead educator at Dandelion Chocolate, where she worked for seven years before being laid off this June. Christine is a member of the Organizing Committee for the Dandelion Chocolate Union

Web Resources:

48hills, Garrett Leahy: AAA agents vote to form union

Mission Local, Annika Hom: Protesters demand laid off Dandelion Chocolate employees get jobs back

Go Fund Me: Dandelion Union Hardship Fund

SFist, Jay Barmann: Tartine Workers Vote to Unionize In Tight 93-90 Vote