Media Roundtable: Iran's Presidential Election -- Half Of Voters Decided To Boycott

Published June 25, 2021 at 12:47 AM PDT
im-355440.jpg
Iranian women pass election posters in Tehran. All 40 women who registered as candidates in the vote were disqualified. PHOTO: ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH/EPA/SHUTTERSTOCK

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing the presidential election in Iran and why more than half of eligible voters decided to boycott. President elect Ebrahim Raisi has been accused of grave human rights violations. What is next for Iran?

Guest:

Farnaz Fassihi, award winning reporter for The New York Times

Tags

Your CallFarnaz FassihiIranhuman rightsElections