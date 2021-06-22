The History Of Israeli Settlements & The Ongoing Displacement Of Palestinians

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the history of Israeli settlements and the ongoing displacement of Palestinians.

In the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, 28 Palestinian families are facing forced evictions. Palestinians say this is part of a larger plan to ethnically cleanse them from the land. Last October, an Israeli court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers in Sheikh Jarrah. Palestinian families appealed and Israel’s Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on August 2nd.

Guests:

Eyal Hareuveni, researcher for B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. Eyal worked on a recent B’Tselem report: This Is Ours – And This, Too: Israel's Settlement Policy in the West Bank

Muhanned Qafesha, Palestinian journalist and activist with Youth Against Settlements in Hebron

Web Resources:

