© 2021
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

The History Of Israeli Settlements & The Ongoing Displacement Of Palestinians

Published June 22, 2021 at 5:01 AM PDT
Illegal-Israeli-settlement-.jpeg
Montecruz Foto
/
Flickr
One of more than 200 illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the history of Israeli settlements and the ongoing displacement of Palestinians.

In the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, 28 Palestinian families are facing forced evictions. Palestinians say this is part of a larger plan to ethnically cleanse them from the land. Last October, an Israeli court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers in Sheikh Jarrah. Palestinian families appealed and Israel’s Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on August 2nd.

Guests:

Eyal Hareuveni, researcher for B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. Eyal worked on a recent B’Tselem report: This Is Ours – And This, Too: Israel's Settlement Policy in the West Bank

Muhanned Qafesha, Palestinian journalist and activist with Youth Against Settlements in Hebron

Web Resources:

B’Tselem: This Is Ours – And This, Too: Israel's Settlement Policy in the West Bank

The Nation, Mohammed El-Kurd: Tomorrow My Family and Neighbors May Be Forced From Our Homes by Israeli Settlers

BBC: Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah: The land dispute in the eye of a storm

VICE News: Inside the Battle for Jerusalem

NPR Throughline: Palestine

Unsettled Podcast

Tags

Your CallJewish-Palestinian DialoguePalestinePalestinianJerusalemcolonialsimeviction
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar