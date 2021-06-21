© 2021
One Planet: How To Protect Yourself From Lyme Disease-Carrying Ticks

Published June 21, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we'll find out how to protect yourself from Lyme disease-carrying ticks. Researchers expect a heavy tick season across the country. A new study found the presence of Western black-legged ticks on beaches along much of Northern California, from Mendocino County down to Monterey County.

Guest:

Dr. Dan Salkeld, research scientist in the Department of Biology at Colorado State University

Web Resources:

ABC News: Why this tick season may be bad — and how to protect yourself

San Francsico Chronicle: Lyme-carrying ticks thriving on California coast, study finds

Bay Area Lyme Foundation

