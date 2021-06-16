© 2021
Will The US Finally Take Responsibility For The Impact Of Its Indigenous Boarding Schools?

Published June 16, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
Photograph of Chiracahua Apache Indians after training at the Carlisle Indian School, the first federally run Indian boarding school in the US.

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the roots of Indigenous boarding schools in the US, which were a model for Canada’s residential schools. The US hasn’t kept documentation of the true number of boarding schools, but historians believe there were more than 350 — twice as many as in Canada.

Researchers also believe there are similar burial sites at US boarding schools. Many Indigenous communities are calling on the US to finally acknowledge its role in attempting to destroy Native culture, language and family.

Guest:

Mary Annette Pember, citizen of the Red Cliff Band of Wisconsin Ojibwe and national correspondent for Indian Country Today

Web Resources:

Indian Country Today, Mary Annette Pember: 'We won't forget about the children'

NPR: U.S. Boarding Schools Were The Blueprint For Indigenous Family Separation In Canada

The Washington Post, Deb Haaland: My grandparents were stolen from their families as children. We must learn about this history.

The Atlantic, Mary Annette Pember: Death by Civilization

PBS, Sarah Elliott: Understanding the Origin of American Indian Boarding Schools

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar