Media Roundtable: Vice President Harris's Trip To Guatemala & The Root Causes Of Migration In Latin America

On this week’s Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Guatemala. Her blunt message was, "Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders. If you come to our border, you will be turned back."

How is the media covering President Biden's immigration policy and the history of US foreign policy in Latin America?

Sandra Cuffe, freelance journalist based in Central America, where she covers human rights, social movements, militarization, and environmental issues

