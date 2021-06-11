© 2021
Media Roundtable: Vice President Harris's Trip To Guatemala & The Root Causes Of Migration In Latin America

Published June 11, 2021 at 12:24 AM PDT
Detained immigrant children line up in the cafeteria at the Karnes County Residential Center, a temporary home for immigrant women and children detained at the border.
On this week’s Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Guatemala. Her blunt message was, "Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders. If you come to our border, you will be turned back."

How is the media covering President Biden's immigration policy and the history of US foreign policy in Latin America?

Guest:

Sandra Cuffe, freelance journalist based in Central America, where she covers human rights, social movements, militarization, and environmental issues

Web Resources:

The Intercept: U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE FACES BLEAK PROSPECTS IN CENTRAL AMERICA

The Los Angeles Times: Op-Ed: What Kamala Harris’ callous message to migrants really means

The Dallas Morning News: These migrants teens have advice for Kamala Harris as she visits the Guatemala they fled

The Los Angeles Times: Biden promised change at the border. He’s kept Trump’s Title 42 policy to close it and cut off asylum

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
