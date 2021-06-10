© 2021
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The GOP's Ongoing Attacks On Reproductive Rights

Published June 11, 2021 at 7:51 AM PDT
abortion.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're discussing the Republican Party’s ongoing efforts to restrict abortion access. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed legislation that bans abortions as early as six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.

The Guttmacher Institute says 2021 is on track to become the most devastating anti-abortion state legislative session in decades.

Guest:

Becca Andrews, journalist and assistant news editor at Mother Jones, where she writes about reproductive rights and gender

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: The Stigma of “Late-Term Abortions” Is the Point

The Guttmacher Institute: 2021 Is on Track to Become the Most Devastating Antiabortion State Legislative Session in Decades

The Texas Tribune: Gov. Greg Abbott signs into law one of nation’s strictest abortion measures, banning procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy

abortion, reproductive health, becca andrews, anti-abortion
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006.
