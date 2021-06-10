Media Roundtable: The GOP's Ongoing Attacks On Reproductive Rights

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're discussing the Republican Party’s ongoing efforts to restrict abortion access. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed legislation that bans abortions as early as six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.

The Guttmacher Institute says 2021 is on track to become the most devastating anti-abortion state legislative session in decades.

Guest:

Becca Andrews, journalist and assistant news editor at Mother Jones, where she writes about reproductive rights and gender

