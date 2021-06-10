Highlights From This Year's SF DocFest & "Fruits Of Labor"

On this edition of Your Call, we are marking the 20th San Francisco Documentary Film Festival by discussing some of this year’s highlights, including the film, Fruits of Labor .

It follows the story of Ashley Solis, a Mexican-American teenager who started working picking strawberries in Central California when she was just 15 years old in order to support her family. Ashley has to balance working overnight hours as she tries to graduate high school. The film asks, what does it mean to come into one’s power as a working young woman of color in the wealthiest nation on Earth?

Guests:

Chris Metzler, is a filmmaker and the Director of Programming for SF DocFest and SF IndieFest

Emily Cohen Ibañez , director, producer, co-writer of Fruits of Labor. Some of her other films include Virtual War and Bodies at War (Mina)

Ashley Solis, teenage farmworker, factory worker, and protagonist and co-writer of Fruits of Labor. She has spent five years working on food security and justice for her community with the Community Agroecology Network and helped make the short film, Cultivating Justice

