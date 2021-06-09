More Than 1 Million Californians Are Still Waiting For Unemployment Payments
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing problems with California’s Employment Development Department (EDD). More than one million Californians are still waiting to receive their unemployment money due to a growing backlog at the EDD. People are still reporting long call center wait times and website glitches, and the system has been subject to massive unemployment fraud.
Guest:
Emily Hoeven writes the daily WhatMatters newsletter for CalMatters. Her reporting, essays, and opinion columns have been published in San Francisco Weekly, the San Francisco Business Times, the Mercury News and more
Web Resources:
CalMatters, Emily Hoeven: Backlogged claims, calls: Things are getting worse at state's jobless agency
CalMatters, Dan Walters: California's Unemployment Insurance Fund is deep in debt
CalMatters, Lauren Helper: California's unemployment crisis, explained