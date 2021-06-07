One Planet: The Wonders of Hummingbirds
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we are speaking with naturalist Sy Montgomery, author of The Hummingbirds' Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings, and Brenda Sherburn, a hummingbird rehabilitator who rescues abandoned hummingbirds and nurses them back to health. Montgomery writes that the hummingbird’s world becomes yet more hazardous with human disturbance, especially the relentless destruction of swamps and woodlands—hummingbirds’ best nesting areas, full of nourishing bugs as well as energy-giving flowers.
Guests:
Sy Montgomery, naturalist, documentary scriptwriter, and author of THE HUMMINGBIRDS’ GIFT: WONDER, BEAUTY AND RENEWAL ON WINGS
Brenda Sherburn labelle, artist, sculptor and hummingbird expert
