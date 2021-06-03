Media Roundtable: Heritage Action ED Boasts About Writing & Funding GOP Voter Suppression Bills

In the second half of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing a leaked video showing Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action for America, boasting about writing Republican voter suppression bills across the country during a private meeting with top Republican donors in Tucson, Arizona last month. The leaked video was obtained by the watchdog group Documented and shared with Mother Jones.

In the video, Anderson said Heritage Action crafted Georgia's voter suppression law and is writing similar bills for Republican state legislators across the country. "In some cases, we actually draft them for them, or we have a sentinel on our behalf give them the model legislation so it has that grassroots, from-the-bottom-up type of vibe," she said.

Guest:

Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones and author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

Web Resources:

Mother Jones, Ari Berman: Dark Money Group Faces an Ethics Probe After Boasting of Drafting Voter Suppression Laws

Mother Jones, Ari Berman: Jim Crow Killed Voting Rights for Generations. Now the GOP Is Repeating History.