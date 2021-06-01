Voices From Gaza On The Aftermath Of Israel's 11-Day Bombardment

On this edition of Your Call, we hear from young voices of Gaza about how they’re coping with the aftermath of Israel’s attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip last month. More than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The UN estimates that at least 72,000 Palestinians have been displaced.

Israel’s bombing campaign on Gaza destroyed homes, infrastructure, dozens of schools, and its largest bookstore and publishing house, Samir Mansour. On May 15, an Israeli air strike also destroyed Burj Al-Jalaa, a 12-story apartment tower in Gaza that housed the bureaus of Al Jazeera and the AP. Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians are not new, but the latest violence has renewed calls to end Israeli occupation. Last Thursday, the United Nations’ top human rights body voted to open an inquiry into abuses and possible war crimes committed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Guests:

Tareq Abuhalima, social activist, artist and project manager of Youth Influencers for Change

Aya AlGhazzawi , Palestinian human rights activist, English language teacher for the Palestinian Ministry of Education and writer for We are not numbers , Mondoweiss, the Palestinian Project and more

