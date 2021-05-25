The Legacy Film Festival On Aging Celebrates Stories Of Courage & Conviction

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing this year’s Legacy Film Festival on Aging, which inspires, educates, and entertains intergenerational audiences around the issues of aging. “The stories of aging are the stories of our times,” says the festival’s founder Sheila Malkind.

We discuss highlights, including Today Was A Good Day, a documentary featuring different perspectives on the day-to-day life of a caregiver, as seen through the eyes of three Southeastern Michigan residents who have taken on the many roles and responsibilities of caring for an aging parent.

Guests:

Sheila Malkind, founder and executive director of the Legacy Film Festival on Aging

David Wild, director of Today Was A Good Day

KaTanya Brown, a retired caregiver, author of “Love Notes: A Caregiver’s Journal,” freelance virtual assistant of Virtually Possible 365, and founder of Digital Footprint Consulting

