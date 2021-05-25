© 2021
The Legacy Film Festival On Aging Celebrates Stories Of Courage & Conviction

Published May 25, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT
LFFOA-2021-email-blast-v1.png

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing this year’s Legacy Film Festival on Aging, which inspires, educates, and entertains intergenerational audiences around the issues of aging. “The stories of aging are the stories of our times,” says the festival’s founder Sheila Malkind.

We discuss highlights, including Today Was A Good Day, a documentary featuring different perspectives on the day-to-day life of a caregiver, as seen through the eyes of three Southeastern Michigan residents who have taken on the many roles and responsibilities of caring for an aging parent.

Guests:

Sheila Malkind, founder and executive director of the Legacy Film Festival on Aging

David Wild, director of Today Was A Good Day

KaTanya Brown, a retired caregiver, author of “Love Notes: A Caregiver’s Journal,” freelance virtual assistant of Virtually Possible 365, and founder of Digital Footprint Consulting

Web Resources:

Legacy Film Festival on Aging - May 24-31

Today Was A Good Day

Universal Dementia Caregivers

Family Caregiver Alliance

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
