Progressives Call On The Biden Administration To Cut The Massive Pentagon Budget

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the massive Pentagon budget. As the Biden administration announces plans for big dollar projects like improving the crumbling US infrastructure and funding desperately needed social services, the question is: How are we going to pay for it? But that question is never asked about military spending.

Fifty Democratic politicians and a wide range of progressive groups recently sent a letter to the administration urging President Biden to “reevaluate our spending priorities, starting with the Department of Defense. Hundreds of billions of dollars now directed to the military would have greater return if invested in diplomacy, humanitarian aid, global public health, sustainability initiatives, and basic research. We could cut the Pentagon budget by more than 10 percent and still spend more than the next 10 largest militaries combined.”

Guest:

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director with the National Priorities Project

Web Resources:

MarketWatch: Biden Is Thinking Big on Jobs. On the Pentagon, He Should Think Smaller.

Institute for Policy Studies: Biden’s Pentagon is Still Trump’s Pentagon

Truthout: Pentagon and Tax Cheats Already Cost Taxpayers Far More Than Biden’s Job Plan