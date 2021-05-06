Media Roundtable: The Worsening Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen & GOP-Backed Voter Suppression Bills

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen with PBS NewsHour special correspondent Jane Ferguson. According to the UN, 80 percent of Yemen's population needs humanitarian aid, including more than 12 million children.

Later in the show, Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman will discuss a wave of GOP backed voter suppression bills across the country. This week, Florida became the latest state to make sweeping changes to the state’s voting system, including provisions targeting voting by mail and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes.

Guests:

Jane Furgeson, special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour

Ari Berman, senior writer at Mother Jones and author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

Web Resources:

PBS: In Yemen’s brutal ongoing war, ‘the weakest no longer survive’

Mother Jones: Florida Republicans Just Passed a Georgia-Style Voter Suppression Bill