Students, Faculty & Public Education Advocates Continue The Fight To Save City College Of San Francisco

On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the struggle to save City College of San Francisco. CCSF officials say the college is facing a budget shortfall of $33 million for the upcoming academic year, partly due to decreased enrollment.

More than 160 full-time faculty and 30 administrators could potentially be laid off. Students and staff are calling for expanded recovery funding to prevent these layoffs. What will it take to save City College?

Guests:

Stephanie MacAller, part-time faculty in the CCSF English Department, member of the executive council of the Academic Senate at CCSF, and campaign researcher with Rebuild City College

Leslie Simon, faculty emerita in the Women’s and Gender Studies Department and founder of Project SURVIVE, CCSF's peer education sexual violence prevention program

Dr. Debbie Klein, president of the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges and professor of anthropology at Gavilan College

Dr. John al-Amin, CCSF Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration

Web Resources:

48hills, Tim Redmond: The future of City College is on the line -- and it's going to be up to us

Jacobin, Peter Olney: The Long Struggle to Save City College of San Francisco