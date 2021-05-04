ShopLocal: Celebrating Small Businesses Hit Hard By The Pandemic

On this edition of Your Call, we’re kicking off San Francisco’s Small Business Week by celebrating small business owners and talking about the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic. Mayor London Breed has challenged all San Franciscans to only shop local for the month of May.

Small businesses in San Francisco have seen their total revenue decrease by nearly 50 percent compared to January 2020. How have you supported small businesses during the pandemic, and if you’re a small business owner, what has the past year been like for you and what relief do you still need in order to recover and reopen?

Guests:

Rory Cox, co-owner and lead trainer of YuBalance fitness studios in San Francisco and founder of the San Francisco Small Business Alliance

Lex Sloan, executive director of The Roxie Theater , an indie, nonprofit movie theater located in the Mission District

Betty Louie, adviser to the San Francisco Chinatown Merchants Association

Web Resources:

Take part in the Small Business 30 Day Challenge

Shop & Dine in the 49

Apply for the SF Relief Grant Fund

SF Gate, Eric Ting: 'They're ripping us apart': Bay Area small business owners talk new lockdown

SF Gate, Nico Madrigal-Yankowski: How Betty Louie is helping to keep San Francisco's Chinatown businesses thriving

The Guardian, Vivian Ho: 'It's a ghost town': Can America's oldest Chinatown survive Covid-19?

PosterHouse, Grace Young: Coronavirus: Chinatown Stories