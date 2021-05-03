One Planet: Massive Underwater DDT Dump Site Near Catalina Island & Revitalizing The EPA

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're getting an update on the toxic legacy of DDT waste off the Southern California Coast. A Los Angeles Times investigation found that California became a dumping ground for DDT waste from the 1940s to the 1980s. As many as half a million barrels had been dumped just off the coast of Los Angeles.

Later in the program, we're discussing the Biden Administration’s plan to fix Trump-era damage at the EPA, which includes stopping powerful industries from interfering in the agency's critical work.

Guests:

Rosanna Xia, environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Sharon Lerner, award winning health and the environment reporter for The Intercept and a reporting fellow at Type Investigations

Web Resources:

The Intercept: The Fight to Clean Up the EPA

The Los Angeles Times: L.A.'s coast was once a DDT dumping ground

The Los Angeles Times: Stunning DDT dump site off L.A. coast much bigger than scientists expected

