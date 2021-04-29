Youth Facility Survivors Remember Cornelius Frederick & Expose The Abuse They've Endured

On this edition of Your Call, we're remembering Cornelius Frederick, a Black teenager who was restrained and held on the ground on April 29, 2020 by at least six staff members at the Lakeside Academy, a Michigan youth facility, after he threw a sandwich. He lost consciousness and died two days later.

His family is suing Lakeside Academy and Sequel Youth and Family Services, which operates the facility. Youth facility survivors are remembering Cornelius Frederick and speaking out about the abuse they've endured. They say it's time to shine a light on these facilities across the country.

Guests:

Tyler Kingkade, national investigative reporter for NBC News

Jessica Ferraro, advocate and survivor of Straight, Inc., a youth facility

Sara Gelser, Oregon State Senator (D-Corvallis)

Web Resources:

NBC News, Tyler Kingkade: Video shows fatal restraint of Cornelius Frederick, 16, in Michigan foster facility

NBC News, Tyler Kingkade: The brief life of Cornelius Frederick: Warning signs missed before teen's fatal restraint

KUER, David Fuchs: 'It's What I've Been Waiting 30 Years For:' Survivors Of Abuse In Troubled Teen Facilities March On Provo Canyon School

Oregon Public Radio, Lauren Dake: Foster child abandoned, drugged out of state testifies in favor of legislative policies

