Youth Facility Survivors Remember Cornelius Frederick & Expose The Abuse They've Endured
On this edition of Your Call, we're remembering Cornelius Frederick, a Black teenager who was restrained and held on the ground on April 29, 2020 by at least six staff members at the Lakeside Academy, a Michigan youth facility, after he threw a sandwich. He lost consciousness and died two days later.
His family is suing Lakeside Academy and Sequel Youth and Family Services, which operates the facility. Youth facility survivors are remembering Cornelius Frederick and speaking out about the abuse they've endured. They say it's time to shine a light on these facilities across the country.
Guests:
Tyler Kingkade, national investigative reporter for NBC News
Jessica Ferraro, advocate and survivor of Straight, Inc., a youth facility
Sara Gelser, Oregon State Senator (D-Corvallis)
Web Resources:
NBC News, Tyler Kingkade: Video shows fatal restraint of Cornelius Frederick, 16, in Michigan foster facility
NBC News, Tyler Kingkade: The brief life of Cornelius Frederick: Warning signs missed before teen's fatal restraint
KUER, David Fuchs: 'It's What I've Been Waiting 30 Years For:' Survivors Of Abuse In Troubled Teen Facilities March On Provo Canyon School
Oregon Public Radio, Lauren Dake: Foster child abandoned, drugged out of state testifies in favor of legislative policies