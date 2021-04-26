© 2021
Your Call

One Planet: 'Ocean Souls' Explores The Complex Social Structures & Emotional Intelligence Of Whales And Dolphins

Published April 26, 2021 at 12:12 AM PDT
Ocean Souls

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll speak with Phillip Hamilton, director of Ocean Souls, a stunning documentary that explores the family lives, complex social structures, and high emotional intelligence of whales and dolphins. What's being done to ensure the protection of these incredible animals? What can we learn from them and does our survival depend on what we discover? The film is playing at this year's San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival.

Guest:

Philip Hamilton, underwater photographer, filmmaker, ocean conservationist and director of the documentary Ocean Souls

Web Resources:

Ocean Souls Films

Phillip Hamilton

GQ: The underwater photographer who risks his life for the perfect shot

The Guardian: Call of the Blue: marine life around the world – in pictures

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
