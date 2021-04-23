Media Roundtable: Afghan Journalists Discuss The Real Costs Of The US Invasion
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of US military involvement in Afghanistan with Afghan journalists. Earlier this month, President Bidden announced plans to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.
According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, nearly 111,000 civilians have been killed or injured since it began recording civilian casualties in 2009. What have been the real costs of two decades of US military intervention on ordinary Afghans?
Guests:
Fatimah Hossaini, photojournalist and artist reporter based in Kabul
Tamana Ayazi, journalist and filmmaker based in Kabul
Ali Latifi, independent journalist based in Kabul
