© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty For Killing George Floyd. Where Do We Go From Here?

Published April 21, 2021 at 6:45 AM PDT
george-floyd-5342710_1920.jpeg
iStock
/
Pixabay
A George Floyd mural in Houston, Texas.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020. On Tuesday, the jury found Chauvin guilty of all three charges, second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin is the first white police officer to be convicted for murdering a Black man in Minnesota history.

The most serious charge, second-degree murder, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Since 2005, only seven on-duty police officers have been convicted of murder. Less than 140 on-duty police officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter. What are your thoughts on the verdict and where we go from here?

Guests:

Kahlil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race, and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and author of The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America

Chris Vanderveen, director of reporting for 9News in Denver

Web Resources:

AP: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

NPR, Brian Mann: Critics Say Chauvin Defense 'Weaponized' Stigma For Black Americans With Addiction

9News, Chris Vanderveen: Facedown and handcuffed is no way to die, yet it keeps happening over and over again

LA Times, Sarah D. Wire: George Floyd’s death sparked calls for police reform. Why hasn’t Congress acted?

Black Journalists Therapy Relief Fund

Families of Emmett Till and George Floyd bond over shared tragedies

Tags

Your CallGeorge Floydjustice for george floydpolice reformracial justice
Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar