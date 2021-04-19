One Planet: The Future Of Electric Cars Under President Biden's Infrastructure Plan

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are discussing President Biden’s push for electric cars. The administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan includes a $174 billion investment to encourage Americans and businesses to buy electric cars and trucks through rebates and tax incentives.

Electric cars make up just two percent of the new car market and one percent of all vehicles on the road.The money would also be spent on building 500,000 EV charging stations by the year 2030 and electrifying transit and school buses.

Guests:

Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at Climate Program, Center for Law, Energy & the Environment and leader of the Climate Change and Business Research Initiative on behalf of the UC Berkeley and UCLA Schools of Law

Dr. David Reichmuth, senior engineer in the clean vehicles program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Web Resources:

