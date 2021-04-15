Media Roundtable: The Opaque World Of Nursing Home Licensing In California, And Frontline Investigates The Rise Of Extremism And White Nationalism In The US

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing a CalMatters investigation that exposes an opaque licensing process for California nursing homes. Officials have let the state’s largest nursing home owner operate 18 homes for years while failing to decide whether to grant the required licenses. Later in the show, we are discussing American Insurrection, a new FRONTLINE documentary that examines how far-right extremist groups have evolved in the wake of the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally.

Guests:

Jocelyn Wiener, health and mental health reporter for CalMatters

A.C. Thompson, senior reporter with ProPublica and a correspondent for FRONTLINE

Web Resources:

