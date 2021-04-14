Why We Need To Decolonize Global Health

On the next Your Call, Doctor Eugene Richardson discusses his new book, "Epidemic Illusions: On the Coloniality of Global Public Health." He argues that health systems in the Global South are neglected and underdeveloped as a way to keep them dependent on wealthy donor countries.

He says we’re seeing this play out right now with wealthy countries hoarding COVID vaccine doses. Several lower-income countries may not achieve mass immunization until 2024. What will it take to decolonize global health?

Doctor Eugene Richardson, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Consultant with Africa CDC. Dr. Richardson previously served as the clinical lead for Partners In Health’s Ebola response in Sierra Leone. His new book is called "Epidemic Illusions: On the Coloniality of Global Public Health"

